At the age of 79, Robert De Niro became a father for the seventh time: the surprise announcement during the presentation of the new film

At the ripe old age of 79, the star of world cinema Robert DeNiro he became a dad for the seventh time. The announcement came as a surprise during an interview with a journalist from a Canadian broadcaster. To give him the seventh child, although it has not been confirmed by the person concerned, it should have been Tiffany Chen, about 45 years old, a Thai Chi teacher.

Therefore, the list of heirs of one of the most impressive and brilliant stars in the history of world cinema, Robert De Niro.

The actor today 79 years oldhas in fact become a father for the seventh time.

He was married to the actress from 1976 to 1998 Diahnne Abbott and in those years he adopted his first daughter, Drain, born in 1971 from a previous relationship of Abbott. Also in 1976 the two had another son, Raphael.

In 1995, then, through surrogacy she had two more children, the twins Julian Henry And Aaron Kendriktogether with his girlfriend at the time, Toukie Smith.

In 1997, he married the actress Grace Hightower, with which, between ups and downs, he was linked until 2018, the year of the official separation. In 1998 and 2011, the two had two children, Elliott And Helen Grace.

Seventh child for Robert De Niro

Apparently, Robert De Niro has had one for a few years now new relationship. The mystery woman, taking into account that the actor has never come out with her, except for some rare occasions, would be Tiffany Chen.

The woman, who is about 45 years old, therefore about 35 younger than her 79, is a teacher of Thai Chioriental wrestling discipline.

The two met on the set of the 2015 comedy The Unexpected Internwhen she taught him some wrestling moves, which he would later reproduce in front of the cameras.

A few months ago the two had been immortalized in front of a well-known restaurant in Santa Monica and Tiffany had showcased a baby bump suspected.

In recent days, the two-time Oscar winner was on the red carpet of the ceremony for the presentation of his new film, About My Father. A reporter asked him a question about how he feels about being a father of six children and he said in response:

I’m actually seven, I just became a father of a child.

No details on the name, gender and date of birth of the baby.