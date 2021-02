The world of basketball suffered a painful loss this Wednesday afternoon when the death of Juan Pablo Sanchez.

The former basketball player, 37 years old and with remembered steps in the National League for Peñarol and Quilmes, suffered a cardiac arrest at the door of the Colón Clinic in Mar del Plata, where he had gone to attend minutes before due to vomiting.

With deep pain, we bid farewell to Juan Pablo Sánchez, who left us in the last hours for reasons still unknown. Our strength and support for all your family, friends and relatives in this inexplicable moment. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/orxWOHdxdM – Club A. Quilmes (@ClubQuilmesMdP) February 18, 2021

News in development.

JPE