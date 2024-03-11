A manager who repeatedly asks a female colleague if she remembers last weekend has had sex. A scientist who harasses a colleague's laboratory setup breaks 'accidentally'. A meeting in which “the only tanned woman at the table is asked where the coffee is,” or a colleague who notes that “women are just as fun to play with as numbers”.

Examples of the unsafe work culture within Delft University of Technology continued to emerge over the past week and a half, since the Education Inspectorate concluded in a report that the board has “seriously neglected” social safety. During its investigation, the inspectorate received 148 reports, including harassment, sexism, racism and bullying behavior.

The inspectorate accuses the TU of “mismanagement” and demands that the university start working on an improvement plan within three months. Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, D66) mentioned that “a clear assignment”.

That new examples keep trickling out, especially through it own journalistic platform Delta, is not only due to the hard conclusions of the inspection. It is also due to the frontal attack that the Executive Board initially launched on the investigation. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board described the report in a joint response as “defective” and full of “incorrect, incomplete and unsubstantiated accusations against the university, (groups of) employees and (groups of) managers.”

The university board decided to put the report online itself on Friday, March 1, a few days before the inspection wanted to release its findings. TU employees received an email at a quarter to nine in the morning informing them that a meeting was being organized that morning in which the board would explain the conclusions of the inspection.

'No mismanagement'

Immediately afterwards, TU published the document, including a response that, at 172 pages, was longer than the report itself. “There is no mismanagement, intimidation or threats,” the TU wrote to the inspectorate. “TU Delft's approach to promoting the social safety of its staff is sound.”

It turned out that TU Delft had hired research agency Verinorm to investigate the inspection's working methods. Verinorm spoke of a “meager investigation”. The university top announced at the time of publication that it “intends” to go to court “to have the legality of the research assessed.”

This communication strategy has led to surprise and disbelief within and outside the university. The four unions that represent employees at the university shouted the board on Monday afternoon to refrain from going to court. According to the unions, many employees recognize the assessment of the Education Inspectorate. According to the unions, the lack of attention to social safety can be explained, among other things, by the fact that the TU “places attracting external research and money above education and employee welfare.”

A petition which was drawn up by a group of employees, which also expressly distances itself from the board's response, had been signed almost nine hundred times on Monday (more than 6,000 people work at TU). Criticism of the university management was also expressed at hastily organized employee meetings last week, say those present. Critics see the university board's response as a confirmation of the culture outlined by the Education Inspectorate and “an attempt to clean up its own lane,” as associate professor Dap Hartmann said in an column wrote in Delta.

In the haste to get ahead of the inspection, TU Delft also caused a data breach. In its written defense, the university had edited out parts of the text because they were confidential. But the redacted passages turned out to be legible with a few simple actions. These passages contain personal information of some reporters of social insecurity and of those against whom they reported.

It took almost a day for the university to take the document offline, but by then the content was already circulating widely within the university. NRC was sent it by three different employees, other media were also informed.

Toned down

The announced intention to go to court now appears to have been weakened. “No decision has yet been made,” a spokesperson for the university wrote on Monday afternoon. According to him, the Executive Board first focuses on improving social safety and only then weighs “the pros and cons of submitting the methodology used to a judge.”

On Friday, board member Marien van der Meer said, at a meeting of the TU women's network in honor of International Women's Day, that the report's findings endorse. “The report shows that TU Delft is not yet a safe place for everyone. Colleagues feel discriminated against and neglected or have experienced unsafe behavior. People in leadership positions have not acted properly. The board and I take this very seriously.”