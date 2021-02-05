In the Government they received with cautious although with surprise what happened in the last days in the region.

Luis Lacalle Pou made his first trip abroad as president on Wednesday. He went to Brasilia, met with Jair Bolsonaro and both set a tentative date – the end of March – for a meeting of the four founding members of Mercosur, which according to Bolsonaro would be in Foz do Iguazú, although they had been talking about Puerto Iguazú.

The meeting is also in the plans Alberto Fernández, because Argentina is preparing for March 26 a celebration of the 30 years of the customs union with the presence of the presidents of the states parties.

But here it was strongly noticed that Bolsonaro and Lacalle Pou They will emphasize in unison and strongly that they want to advance, and try to make the bloc more flexible in the next meeting. With that they also want to go towards the progressive reduction of the common external tariff, which Argentina rejects. They want each country to be able to advance in agreements with third countries, which has been talked about for years but has not materialized. They are targeting the United States as well as China, depending on which country you look at it from. There is an administrative decision from the year 2000 that prevents this, so everything must be negotiated together.

Since 2019 in this part there are conflicts with Brazil over these issues. Bolsonaro even decided to make permanent this year a regulation by which wheat imports from outside the bloc will enjoy zero tariffs in Brazil.

The ambassador in Brasilia, Daniel scioli protested. He met with Bolsonaro and obtained a temporary guarantee that the Argentine stock that they buy in Brazil is not harmed.

But Brazilians are angry about Argentine obstacles to their imports. And they see unreliable policies in Argentina. Moreover, this was the heart of the conflicts that Fernández and Bolsonaro maintained throughout 2020, an ultra-rightist who labels the Argentine government as “leftist” and “pro-Chavista.”

“We have discussed with the president of Uruguay a possible meeting of the four Mercosur presidents, possibly for the end of March” in Foz de Iguazú, Bolsonaro declared without details in his meeting with Lacalle Pou last Wednesday, adding that it was addressed “The possibility of making business with other countries more flexible for each country”.

“We are going to celebrate 30 years in this association, and like any association we must see it and look at it, and the next step is to make it more flexible so that each country, while still belonging, can move forward,” agreed Lacalle Pou.

At the beginning of Fernández’s administration, his liberal partners branded him a breakthrough because refused to move forward with Mercosur free trade agreements with Canada, South Korea, Lebanon and Singapore that had been negotiating. Afterwards, they all talked again, but on different scales. All conditioned by the economic and health blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another issue of high regional, political and economic importance, in which Bolsonaro and Lacalle Pou were also allies: the modernization works of the Waterway that runs through the bloc countries. Argentina is advancing on its own plan, with more state intervention, at least at this stage.

Meanwhile Alberto Fernández is a dialogist, facing the triumph of Joe Biden and his assumption as president of Mercosur. He traveled to Lacalle Pou in Colonia, made a state visit to Chile. This Friday he spoke with the president of Emmanuel Macron and this week with the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa. He says he wants to close the Mercosur-European Union FTA, but several Europeans now object.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Foreign Ministry is planning a meeting of presidents for March 26, but in Buenos Aires, for the 30 years of the bloc and not to talk about flexibility. They are even excited to hold a face-to-face celebration at the CCK and present the so-called Mercosur Citizenship Statute, a compendium of regional regulations. Scioli agreed to the presence of Bolsonaro in a regional meeting with Alberto F. And he is preparing a virtual business forum with Minister Felipe Solá. But so far the meeting has only the face of the Iguazu falls. It is not known whether on the Argentine side or the Brazilian side.