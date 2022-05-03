The new car market in Italy it recorded pretty heavy data in April. The -33% overall compared to 2021 is certainly worrying for the whole sector, even considering its thousands of problems that are not necessarily internal (see war in Ukraine, microchip crisis, absence of structural incentives). In this month there were very few brands with a positive signand even fewer will actually be able to brag about it.

But let’s start with a surprise, which is Alfa Romeo. In the past few months we had gotten used to slight tremendous drops, and the data on registrations still do not live up to the German rivals. However, after a long time, the Italian brand was one of the best on the market, having lost only 4.61% compared to 2021, with 932 total registrations driven mainly by the Stelvio model. It could be a springboard for Tonale’s data, expected at the gate as a rescue SUV.

Almost all brands with zero point percentages, but still with strong expectations of an ascent, were to have the plus sign. DR Motor has increased its annual fee and now it represents 1.32%: more than Seat, Volvo, Mazda and… Alfa Romeo. This month the brand substantially doubled its April 2021 sales figure, to register 1,208 vehicles. Other builders on the rise were Honda (+ 61.45%), Cupra (+ 193.46% thanks to Formentor) e DS (+ 27.24%). The results should also be underlined, albeit without comparison on 2021 given the ‘new entry’ status of MG and Lynk & Co: the first reached DS, the second targeted Mitsubishi and Jaguar.

Moving on to the painful notes, and certain percentages will be painful. We are talking about -51% of Peugeot-47% of Citroen-74% of Suzuki and -47% of Launch. Fiat has lost 30,000 registrations compared to 2021and despite this it is firmly in command of the market with a share of 14.30%. Daciawhich in this month has lost 5% compared to April 2021, is instead challenging Peugeot for the top 5, now also made up of Volkswagen (2nd), Ford (3rd) and Toyota (4th).