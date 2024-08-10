Paris (dpa)

Tunisian Firas Al-Qatousi expressed his happiness at winning the gold medal in the 80 kg Taekwondo category at the Paris Olympics.

Al-Qatousi said in statements to the German News Agency, “When the opponent was ahead 2-0 in the second round, my focus and determination increased to decide the match and avoid resorting to a third round because he is an outstanding player.”

The Tunisian champion pointed out that he had previously defeated his Iranian competitor in a previous match, adding, “I was watching his coach’s instructions to avoid some moves.”

Firas Al-Qatousi continued, “My dream was to qualify for the Olympics and be among the top athletes in the world. I was very happy to ascend to the podium. I was focused from the beginning of the match and respected all competitors.”

He added, “I relied on a good strategy with my coaches to be 100% prepared, and I won all the matches without losing a round, and I am proud of the gold medal.”

Al-Qatousi revealed at the end of his statements, “I retired from Taekwondo for 4 years, because I wanted to complete my studies, then I returned to training, and I gradually began preparing by participating in the Arab and African Championships. I was not successful in the Tokyo Olympics, but I believed in my ability to reach again and win a medal.”