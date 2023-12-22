One of the last symbols of América de Cali, attacker Adrián Ramos, announced this Friday that he is leaving the team, after playing four years in his most recent time with the club.

After his return from Europe, where he played for Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Granada, Ramos was key in leading the team to the League title in 2020, with Juan Cruz Real as coach, and became one of the team's leaders.

His intervention, along with the rest of the team, prevented the managers from firing coach Lucas González, when América occupied the last positions, and his contribution helped the team get into the home runs, although it ended up eliminated early this semester.

This is how Adrián Ramos said goodbye to América de Cali

Ramos left a farewell message on the club's social networks. “For me it was a dream come true to be able to be a professional player with América de Cali, after many years of struggle, work, waiting for this opportunity., and when I had it I enjoyed it a lot. I always received messages of encouragement, of affection, and I am very grateful for that,” she said.

“I know that we lived very happy moments, moments where we all learned together, but most importantly, I am left with that affection that the fans always transmitted to me,” he added.

Ramos, 37, gave his reasons for leaving the club. “I want America to be able to achieve its goals. Today I must make a decision that has not been easy. “I do it for my peace of mind, because I want to enjoy a little of my last, my last years of my career,” express.

“It is a moment in which we must give the opportunity to new generations, I hope they can achieve it,” the attacker insisted.

In his three stages with América (2004-2006, 2007-2009 and 2020-2023), Ramos played 240 games and scored 85 goals, to become the red player with the most games and the highest scorer in short tournaments.

He won two League titles with América, in 2008-II and 2020, both with predominant participation.

SPORTS

