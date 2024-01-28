A stabbing, a head in the water and a 13-year-old boy with a loaded gun. These are not directly suitable for children, but the program still won Bureau Rotterdam Saturday evening the Zapp Award in the category Best Family Program. Several viewers on social media wonder how the reality series with a viewing guide of 14 years could take home the prize.
Denise de Koning
