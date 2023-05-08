Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Locals and visitors to the recreational area of Camahüiroalocated in Agiabampo Bay, Sonora, were surprised during the early hours yesterday by the presence and operation on site of a sardine boat.

And it is that according to the versions of some of the locals, for 20 years a boat of this nature has not entered this area, and even less carrying out fishing activities for this species.

In addition to the fact that due to the type of activity they carry out, when practicing trawling, it has always been argued by the leaders of the different fishing organizations, that the operation of these boats cause serious damage to the different species found in reproduction, as is the case of shrimp, whose fishing has been restricted since March 23.

The sardine vessel that entered this area is called Portola V.

It is urgent to regulate

Leonel Sánchez Cota, president of the Federation of Northern Sinaloa and Southern Sonora Fishing Cooperatives, explained that although sardine fishing is legal, the authorities should regulate this activity due to the serious damage it causes to the rest of the species.

He indicated that there are not a few occasions in which they have requested the competent authorities, in this case Conpesca, that, as it happens with the rest of the fisheries or marine species, such as shrimp, they also impose a closed period for the sardine, but this has not advanced in the forums where it has been raised, since they always put forward the argument of defending the food security of the population, and, for reasons unknown to them, the authority in turn always pays attention to them.

The bay fishing leader insisted on the urgency that this activity, as happens with the rest of the fisheries that have their capture periods and their closed seasons for the species to reproduce, also submit to an order because it is not possible for These boats are working all year round, even in areas where other species are in full reproduction, and the authorities simply do nothing.