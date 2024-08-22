Racing fans, hold on to your car seats. Developer Genki has announced a new Tokyo Xtreme Racer is in the works for Steam. This will mark the first series title in 18 years (meaning the most recent release is now legally able to have a pint at the local pub, but not while driving of course).

The news came with a brief little teaser trailer, which you can see below. “Your rivals await to drag you back into the ultimate challenge! Thrilling races that unfold on the Tokyo Expressway, a return to the Tokyo Xtreme Racer roots,” reads the accompanying blurb.

“We’re back!”

Tokyo Xtreme Racer. Watch on YouTube

On its release, the upcoming Tokyo Xtreme Racer will once again pit players against each other on Japan’s Metropolitan Loop Line. It will feature reproductions of real cars and car parts, but players will also be able to customize their own vehicles before taking to the road.

The game is currently looking to pull out onto the track in 2025.

And, that’s about all the information we have for now, but the developer has promised it will reveal more details “in the near future”, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you check out its Steam store pageor give the team a follow over on.