Bvlgari enters the world of cars, albeit a virtual one. He is about to launch a prototype that will “live” in the famous GT video game, a sports supercar inspired in design by the jewels of the Roman maison. The “macchima” will debut on December 3rd and on the same day Bvlgari will launch a special limited edition watch. It will be called “BVLGARI Aluminum x Gran Turismo Special Edition” and is a clear homage to the most famous video game in the world. Then we’ll see, we don’t know if – as has already happened in other cases – a real concept car will also arrive.

Meanwhile, from the first images of the virtual supercar, it is clear that the design will be a kind of lowered wedge in the most refined Italian style. In fact, the raised front fenders make the front end look like a watch strap ring. It is then clear that the concept will have a very long bodywork with raised and very pronounced fender arches. But it’s all easy anyway, we are in the world of fantasy…

Gran Turismo, however, is much more than a video game. It’s a kind of very refined driving simulator also used by many drivers. And over the years Polyphony Digital, the creators of the game, have asked various car manufacturers from around the world to propose the most imaginative concept cars to make them live only in the virtual world, even if some have then built life-size versions of their cars fantasy.

Bvlgari some time ago designed the instruments for a Cadillac and today a wealthy customer is having all the instruments for his Pagani made by Bulgari, a unique and highly prized piece. But the official ties end here, even if Gianni Bulgari was one of the most important Gentileman drivers ever: Enzo Ferrari wrote of him “He was the fastest of all, pure talent, if he hadn’t been hampered by the commitments of the family business he would probably have reached the top of the competitions.” However, he won the Targa Florio and several races with the Ferrari 250 GTO and with other Ferraris (including the 250 Le Mans) and legendary Porsches.

Not only that: Gianni Bulgari also designed and built his own car, the GB1, which remained at the stage of a working prototype, but brought all the technology of luxury cars to the compact sector, with the idea of ​​a modular cockpit and five seats arranged in a unique way: 4 armchairs at the corners and one in the center.

Nicola Bulgari, on the other hand, carries forward the culture of American cars and has set up a foundation to preserve their history. His car collection is unique in the world and a complete team of mechanics and experts takes care of the collection every day with the help of external professionals. Among the most appreciated are the brothers Keith and Chris Flickinger, founders of Precision Motor Car, a company specializing in the restoration of American cars based in Pennsylvania, in the town of Allentown, one hundred miles south of New York. Near the Flickinger company, Bulgari has created an exhibition of 130 historic cars.

The focus is on American cars for the close link between cars and American society as the motoring and, above all, automotive phenomenon was the protagonist of the twentieth century, to the point of becoming an icon of the so-called ‘happy car’. “America – they explain to the NB Foundation – was born with the automobile and the automobile has heavily and positively influenced its development. Let’s think of large avenues, long distances, peripheral and suburban centers, single-family homes, shopping centers, drive-ins, well in each of these realities, symbol of American progress, the car has been and is the true protagonist, the star polar”. To clarify, in 1929 five million cars were produced in the USA, while the rest of the world produced a total of 500 thousand… Especially in the twenties, thirties and forties, the United States represented the motoring avant-garde of the twentieth century. This explains the love for these cars.

Today, as is known, Gianni and Nicola are outside the operations of Bvlgari and have nothing to do with this virtual prototype. But at a time when the company they made great is associated with the world of cars, it is impossible not to remember their love for four wheels.