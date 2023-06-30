The PMC of Moscow denied reports that General Surovikin was in Lefortovo and other pre-trial detention centers

Executive Secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission (POC) of Moscow Alexei Melnikov in his TelegramThe channel denied reports that the Deputy Commander of the United Group of Forces, General Sergei Surovikin, was in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center or other pre-trial detention centers.

In recent days, representatives of a huge number of Russian and foreign media write to me very often. They ask: “Is it true that Surovikin is in jail?” I answer: neither in Lefortovo, nor in other pre-trial detention centers Alexey Melnikov executive secretary of the PMC of Moscow

Earlier, the British newspaper Financial Times (FT), citing three informed sources, wrote that Surovikin had been detained. According to Western media, this is due to the rebellion of the private military company (PMC) Wagner. At the same time, the FT material did not specify whether the general was accused of conspiracy or detained for interrogation.

Surovikin’s daughter denied reports of his detention

The daughter of the Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia, Sergei Surovikin, Veronika denied reports of his detention.

According to the girl, no one arrested the general, and now everything is in order with him.

On June 27, military commander Vladimir Romanov published information that Surovikin was allegedly in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow. In his Telegram channel, the military commissar emphasized that Surovikin “was taken away on June 25, 2023.” After that, information appeared that his deputy Andrei Yudin was also allegedly taken to the detention center.

Later, Colonel-General Andrei Yudin denied the information that he, along with Sergei Surovikin, was in the capital’s pre-trial detention center.

The Kremlin forwarded questions about Surovikin to the Ministry of Defense

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about the whereabouts of Sergei Surovikin with a call to contact the Russian Defense Ministry.

He did not comment on information about whether the general was removed, whether he could be in the Kremlin.

The Kremlin about negative publications about Surovikin

The press secretary of the President of Russia also commented on the negative publications about Surovikin in the light of the events of June 24 and the rebellion of the private military company (PMC) Wagner.

Now around these events there will be many different speculations, gossip and so on. I think this is one of those examples. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

Thus, Peskov responded to the request of journalists to assess the rumors that the general allegedly knew about the plans of the founder of the Wagner PMC to start a rebellion.

On June 24, Surovikin made a video message to the PMC fighters and urged them to stop. The general stressed that the military must obey the will and order of the President of Russia, stop the columns, return them to their permanent deployment points and concentration areas.