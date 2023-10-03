The former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the Special Operation Zone (SVO) Sergei Surovikin was spotted with his family in one of the churches near Moscow, the publication claims “New News”also citing a photograph of the general.

It is reported that when asked by journalists about his place of service, Surovikin replied: “I serve the Fatherland. No more comments.”

The publication does not specify the date and exact place where Surovikin, who has been absent from the public sphere in recent months, was seen.

In mid-September it became known that the army general was in Algeria as part of a delegation from the Russian Ministry of Defense. Earlier, Viktor Zavarzin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, said that Surovikin “was found a good position in the CIS.”

Surovikin has not appeared in public since June 24, after the general’s video message to the rebel fighters of the private military company Wagner was published. In this video, Surovikin called on the Wagnerites to stop.