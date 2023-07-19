did you know there is surnames that are quite common in Mexico that can give you Spanish nationality? And it is that, some time ago, the government of this European country published a list with all the surnames of foreign people that they can opt for the citizenship of the State of the old continent.

In this context, we will immediately tell you what are the surnames of Celtic origin that, if carried in your name, can give you Spanish nationality this July 2023.

First of all, it will be necessary to specify that, it is due to the history that unites the countries of Latin America with the nations of Europe, specifically Spain, that at present in the Latin American territory millions of people have surnames of European origin.

And it is that, it will be necessary to detail in this sense, that in addition to bringing with them their culture, customs and languages, the conquerors from the old continent brought their surnames and names with them.

Likewise, it will be necessary to remember, at this point, that the surnames derive from the Spanish nobilitywhose members, upon realizing that non-nobles also had names, made the decision to give themselves a second name, which, over the years, ended up being called surnames.

Now, returning to the main theme of this note, after the The Spanish government will publish the complete list of surnames that can give foreigners Spanish nationalitySome of these, it should be noted, have Celtic origin.

It is in this way that, according to the aforementioned courtship, the following are the Celtic surnames that can give you Spanish citizenship this July 2023:

However, it must be made clear that it is not enough to have a surname of Celtic origin to be able to have Spanish nationality, since it is also required to have the so-called “Nature letter”which is issued by the immigration authority of Spain.

Finally, we leave you the complete list of surnames with which you can have Spanish citizenship:

To: Abraham, Acevedo, Acosta, Aguado, Aguiar, Aguilar, Alarcón, Alba, Aldana, Alcalá, Alegre, Alfonso, Alfaro, Almeida, Alonso, Álvarez, Amigo, Amado, Amaya, Aranda.

B: Baltasar, Báez, Barral, Barrios, Beato, Benavente, Benítez, Bernal, Bravo, Bueno, Bermejo.

C: Cabrera, Calvo, Camacho, Campo, Cantos, Carrasco, Carrillo, Carvajal, Castellanos.

D: Delgado, Diego, Díez, Díaz, Duque, Domínguez, Durán, Dorado, Duarte.

E: Enrique, Enríquez, Espejo, Esperanza, Espinosa, Escudero, Esteban.

F: Fajardo, Fernández, Ferrer, Ferrero, Figueroa, Flores, Fuentes, Fuertes.

G: Gálvez, García, Gato, Garzón, Gil, Gimeno, Giménez, Gómez, Granado, González, Gutiérrez.

H: Haro, Henríquez, Hernández, Heredia, Holgado, Herrera, Huerta, Hurtado.

I: Ibáñez, Israel, Left.

J: Jaén, Jiménez, Jimeno, Jorge, Juárez, Julián, Lázaro.

L: Loyal, Lara, Larios, Leiva, León, Lima, Linares, Lobato, Lobo, López, Lorca, Lorenzo.

M: Madrid, Madrigal, Macías, Machado, Manuel, Márquez, Marchena, Marcos, Martínez, Marín.

N: Nájera, Navarro, Navas, Nieto, Núñez.

Or: Ocampo, Ochoa, Olivos, Olmos, Oliva, Ordóñez, Olivares, Orellana, Ortega, Ortiz.

Q: Pacheco, Padilla, Palma, Palomino, Pardo, Paredes, Couple, Parra, Paz, Pascual, Pedraza, Peña, Pérez.

Q: Quirós, Burnt.

A: Ramírez, Ramos, Real, Rey, Reina, Ribera, Ricardo, Rivero, Robles, Roca, Rivas, Rodríguez, Ruiz, Salgado.

S: Salinas, Salas, Salazar, Salcedo, Salvador, Sánchez, Sancho, Serra, Serrano, Sierra, Silva.

T: Talavera, Toledo, Torre, Torres, Wheat, Úbeda, Uría.

U: Urrutia.

V: Valero, Valle, Vara, Varela, Vargas, Vázquez, Vega, Velázquez, Vera, Vergara, Villanueva, Vidal.

Z: Zalazar, Zaragoza, Zúñiga.

