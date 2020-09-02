Former aide to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov wrote a poem in which he described his paradise without cocaine. It is published in the new issue of the magazine “Russian Pioneer”, the announcement says, published on the website of the publication.

Vladislav Surkov, a regular author of The Russian Pioneer, wrote a seemingly small poem. But it would only seem so. Because such a poem can fit almost the whole life of a person. Both past and future. Everything is fair here, ”explained the editor-in-chief of the magazine Andrei Kolesnikov.

Telegram-channel Daily Storm, in turn, cited the text of Surkov’s poem.

“I’m alone again

I was given freedom

why cocaine?

because there is this air

take and inhale

that’s all – wait for the arrival

this is what heaven looks like:

desert freedom

take and breathe

with all my heart with all my brain

all nights all days

all earths all stars

and all this may

with the whole abyss of soul

and don’t breathe out

and that’s all – don’t breathe. “

Surkov was an assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin from 2013 to 2020. He oversaw the issues of socio-economic cooperation with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.