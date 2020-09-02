Former aide to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov wrote a poem in which he described his paradise without cocaine. It is published in the new issue of the magazine “Russian Pioneer”, the announcement says, published on the website of the publication.
Vladislav Surkov, a regular author of The Russian Pioneer, wrote a seemingly small poem. But it would only seem so. Because such a poem can fit almost the whole life of a person. Both past and future. Everything is fair here, ”explained the editor-in-chief of the magazine Andrei Kolesnikov.
Telegram-channel Daily Storm, in turn, cited the text of Surkov’s poem.
“I’m alone again
I was given freedom
why cocaine?
because there is this air
take and inhale
that’s all – wait for the arrival
this is what heaven looks like:
desert freedom
take and breathe
with all my heart with all my brain
all nights all days
all earths all stars
and all this may
with the whole abyss of soul
and don’t breathe out
and that’s all – don’t breathe. “
Surkov was an assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin from 2013 to 2020. He oversaw the issues of socio-economic cooperation with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
