Former aide to the Russian president, Vladislav Surkov, compared Vladimir Putin to Emperor Octavian, because, in his opinion, just like the founder of the Roman Empire, he combined democracy with a monarchical archetype. Surkov said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

In his opinion, the Russian leader has created a “new type of state.” Surkov believes that the Russian president acted like Octavian Augustus, who managed to “preserve the formal institutions of the republic” and the loyalty of the people.

“Putin did the same with democracy. He did not abolish it, but combined it with the monarchical archetype of Russian rule. This archetype works. It doesn’t go anywhere. (…) It has enough freedom and enough order, ”said the former presidential aide.

In the same interview, Surkov admitted the transformation of Ukraine into a confederation. In his opinion, Ukraine is located between Russia and the West, and their geopolitical attraction will divide the country. At the same time, the struggle for Kiev will inevitably continue. “Soft tissue is needed between the two bones,” the ex-presidential aide emphasized.

Vladislav Surkov is considered the author of the term “Sovereign democracy”… He also wrote an article dedicated to Putin’s rule, in which he called Putinism the ideology of the future.