Former aide to the Russian president, Vladislav Surkov, called himself abnormal in a small prosaic passage, linking this with the fact that he opposed communism during his school years. The text was published by the Russian Pioneer magazine on April 9.

Surkov said that in 1979 two pupils of the 9th grade of school No. 1 in the city of Skopin, Ryazan region, he and his classmate Andrei, created an underground organization “Gusanos”, which in Spanish means “worms” – as the Cuban authorities called the opposition.

“So the self-name of the Ryazan school underground almost directly indicated its anti-communist aspirations. And this was at a time when Soviet communism was in its prime, enjoying its superpower and steadfastness, “Surkov wrote.

According to him, he and Andrei did not suffer anti-communism – they “simply considered our system of that time unnatural and ridiculous, incomprehensible and, therefore, impossible.”

Surkov said that he and Andrei staged a kind of protest action, including a night rally in front of the city executive committee with a poster “Communism does not exist”, after which no punishment followed, since “nobody saw it.”

He also wrote about the action, after which he and a classmate were summoned to the director. Once from Ryazan, the party bosses arrived with an inspection in a Chaika limousine, and the schoolchildren were sent to clean the snow. At the moment when the car and its escort began to approach, the teenagers ran out onto the road and began to caricature the serfs: tore off their hats and made several bows. Then they were called to the headmaster.

“You’re crazy,” the director either asked or asserted. Why are you smiling? – he started when I silently smiled back. What could I tell him? What language? I was silent, not only because I was an underground member, but also because he would not have understood anyway. And he could not help smiling, it’s fun, ”wrote Surkov.

He added that in the end, there was no punishment, since formally they did nothing wrong.

“After all, the director is right: my friend and I were crazy. There were only two of us. Taken separately. For the whole class. For the whole school. The whole city. Two are not even a minority. This is nothing. Deviation without influence. All the rest were completely different. They were in favor. Or don’t mind. Or they seemed. And that was okay. And against – it’s abnormal, “Surkov concluded.