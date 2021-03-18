Former aide to the Russian President Vladislav Surkov commented on the statement by US President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was announced in his Telegram-channel director of the Center for Current Politics Alexei Chesnakov.

The political scientist asked Surkov to comment on Biden’s attack on the Russian leader “I don’t even know what to answer to this question. Now, if they asked me: “Do u know that old chap Joe is mothafucka?” (“Do you know old Joe is a bastard?” approx. “Lenta.ru”), then I would answer: “Oohoo, I do” “, – he said, parodying the conversation of the President of the United States with the journalist ABC.

On March 17, Biden, in an interview with ABC, said he wanted to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. The American leader spoke about his conversation with the Russian president and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty. Biden also answered affirmatively to the host’s question: “Is Putin a murderer?”

A few hours after the release of this interview, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, had been invited to Moscow for consultations. This decision was made in order to analyze the prospects for relations with Washington.

On March 16, the US Office of National Intelligence released a report that highlighted Russia’s attempts to denigrate Biden’s candidacy in the presidential election and aggravate socio-political divisions. The Kremlin denied all charges.

Vladislav Surkov has been an aide to the Russian president since 2013. He oversaw the issues of socio-economic cooperation with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. In February 2020, Surkov resigned.