new Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have left for Hathras with a delegation of 35 MPs. Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are present in the same car, Priyanka Gandhi is driving herself. A heavy police force has been deployed along the Uttar Pradesh border to stop Rahul Gandhi.

Two days ago, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi tried to go to Hathras but they were stopped during that time. Police had taken many people including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi as a precautionary measure. Congress leaders say that no matter how much police is installed, but no one can stop them from meeting the victim’s family.

Randeep Surjewala attacked Smriti Irani

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has attacked Union Minister Smriti Irani for the Hathras incident. Randeep Surjewala said, “Has any justice been stopped? Can anyone stop Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from meeting the victim’s family? If the cowardly Bharatiya Janata Party and the cowardly Adityanath understand that they are in the shadow of police lathis If they crush the Dalit family, they think it wrong. ”

He said, “Come to the cowardly BJP senses, we are not committing crimes.” Special thanks to ABP News, the way you showed that Adityanath is guilty. When will Smriti send bangles to Iranian yogi Adityanath. ”

High officials of UP reached to meet the victim’s family

Two senior officials of Uttar Pradesh administration have arrived today to meet the family of the gang-rape victim in Hathras. On behalf of the government, Chief of Uttar Pradesh Police and Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi came to meet the victim’s family.

After meeting the victim’s family, Avneesh Awasthi said, “We talked to each member of the family, they have done many things. Which we will solve. SIT officials will come and listen, will find a solution to everything. Right now going to the police line, we will hold a press conference there.

