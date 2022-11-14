A completely surprising decision was taken by the sports management of Jairis de Alcantarilla, with the endorsement of its board of directors, last Sunday night. Hours earlier, that same day, his team had won in front of his fans his third game of seven possible in his debut season in the highest national category, the Endesa Women’s League, to mark distance with a relegation in which he was a little more muddy the Clarinos from Tenerife, victim of the aurinegras that same morning at the Fausto Vicent.

However, Lucas Fernández was dismissed. An almost unprecedented decision, since the coach was left without a job after, that same day, winning a game. Jairis, recently promoted, is only two victories away from the leadership, which is shared by Casademont Zaragoza and Perfumerías Avenida de Salamanca (visitor to Fausto Vicent this coming Saturday at 6:00 p.m.), the same distance that marks the well of the classification. Two above and two below, short distance in both cases, but natural when there are only seven days of competition.

The three future days of break after the duel against Perfumerías, the key in a “weighed and valued” decision according to the club



However, the sports management headed by Andrés Medina considered a change on the bench appropriate. Lucas Fernández, who won the 14 games he directed as coach of the sewers in the Women’s League 2 to lead the historic promotion, leaves his position to Eric Surís (Girona, 1982), announced the morning after the dismissal of his predecessor . “It is a weighed and valued decision”, comments Medina, who values ​​“the moment after the game against Tenerife as the right one”. And it is that after this week’s game against the Salamanca, three weeks will pass until the next duel of Jairis that will be taken as a mini preseason with Surís. Later, he will return to the league with a multitude of days during the week.

a good track record



Champion of the Women’s League and Super Cup in 2019 with Girona, he was a prophet in his land, also achieving two league runners-up and another two in the Queen’s Cup, in addition to a EuroCup semifinal. Currently free after leaving Russia’s Nadezhda last year for family reasons, Surís is also the Spanish national team coach at the under-23 level.

With his incorporation, at Jairis «we don’t know if we will have success in the future, but we do know that we are looking at the long term; It is going to give us other things and we are going to lay the foundations to continue growing and for the project to continue”, Medina settled. Salva Costa, president, supports the decision “for the good of the club.”