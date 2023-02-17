Paramaribo (Suriname) (AFP) – Several demonstrators who on Friday protested against the high cost of living in Suriname tried to seize Parliament and looted shops in the capital, Paramaribo, actions for which the country’s president, Chan Santokhi, called for the arrest of those responsible for the riots.

Between 1,000 and 2,000 people gathered in the morning in the center of Paramaribo with slogans against the rise in food, gasoline and electricity prices, accusing the Santokhi government of corruption, a journalist from the news agency found AFP. “Chan out!” they repeated.

Around noon, some protesters broke through the police barriers protecting the National Assembly building and tried to enter, throwing bottles and stones at the police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Several stores were looted, including a telephone store. They set a car on fire and tried to burn down several buildings. Several people were injured.

The president condemned the events in a statement and instructed the attorney general to “arrest all persons directly and indirectly responsible,” without specifying names.

“The coordinators, organizers in front of and behind the scenes, everyone who has been involved in crimes,” he said, considering the events as a “serious violation of the rule of law.”

He also ordered to reinforce the presence of the police and the Army in the streets and neighborhoods with “visible operatives.”

“Security measures” will be taken until peace “fully” returns, warned Santokhi, who nevertheless called on the Protestant groups to dialogue.

Justice Minister Kenneth Amoksi said the situation “is under control.”

“We see riots in other countries and we are not used to this kind of thing in Suriname,” he told reporters.

“I’m not even halfway through the month”

The demonstration was called by political activist Stephano “Pakittow” Biervliet.

The unions had not officially called to participate, but it coincided with a strike called for Thursday and Friday.

“I left work early to join the protest. I haven’t even made it halfway through the month, I have three children to feed and two jobs. Every day prices go up,” said Agnes, one of the protesters, who asked to keep her last name confidential. .

Another participant in the protests, also on condition of anonymity, insisted that Santokhi must “go.”

“He keeps saying that there is a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’, but I only see darkness,” he said. “I can no longer afford gasoline to go to work and take my children to school.”

Suriname, a small country in the northeast of South America with 600,000 inhabitants, is mired in a serious economic crisis, and last year it closed with inflation of 54.6%, according to the Central Bank. The former Dutch colony eagerly awaits the exploitation of oil reserves, which are expected to be significant.

The Government insists that it must cut spending as part of the economic restructuring program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has proposed fiscal reforms that include the abolition of subsidies for electricity, water and gasoline, as well as a new tax to sales.

These policies have been the target of strong criticism from the opposition and trade unions.

Suriname signed an agreement for 690 million dollars with the IMF, but the funds ended up frozen for not meeting the required conditions.