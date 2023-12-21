Surinamese President Chan Santokhi said on Thursday that it is “inevitable” that Desi Bouterse will soon go to prison. In conversation with News hour he also said that “the laws of the land must be followed.”

Former president Bouterse was sentenced to twenty years in prison on Wednesday for his role in the December murders in 1982. However, he will not receive an immediate prison sentence; the Public Prosecution Service must first further elaborate the verdict. Santokhi: “One thing is certain: there is a verdict and that verdict must be carried out.”

Bouterse can still apply for a pardon in the coming days. If that happens, it will be up to Santokhi to judge. He previously said that convicted murderers should never be eligible for a pardon, but he told Nieuwsuur he did not want to respond to a possible request for pardon. “Let's wait until the request for clemency comes, if it does come.”

Santokhi also said he does not expect Bouterse to try to flee Suriname. “We have no indication of that.” He added that Bouterse always remained in Suriname with previous convictions.