The 77-year-old Bouterse is on trial on suspicion of complicity in the murder of fifteen Surinamese on December 8, 1982 in Fort Zeelandia in Paramaribo. These political opponents of army leader Bouterse were against his military regime. In 1980 he had committed a coup with other soldiers.

The public prosecutor discussed the collected evidence, which, according to her, shows that Bouterse killed the victims or had them killed. According to the OM, it is clear, among other things, on the basis of witness statements that there was premeditation in the shooting of the victims.

Bouterse has always denied that. Also, three other suspects in the murders were in court. They, too, are charged with murder.

At the end of 2019, the Surinamese court martial sentenced Bouterse to twenty years in prison in absentia. Almost immediately after his conviction, Bouterse announced that he would appeal.

