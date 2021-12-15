Security guards of Surinamese vice president Ronnie Brunswijk have a journalist from the newspaper The True Time abused in front of the parliament building in Paramaribo, local media report. According to Star news reporter Jason Pinas was choked and thrown to the ground after taking a photo of Brunswijk with his cell phone. He then became beaten and kicked.

Pinas tells to Star news that Brunswijk was not served that he took pictures of himwhile he was in the car. The journalist replied that he was just doing his job in a public place. The security guards of the vice president then took his phone in a very heavy-handed way and took off with the device. Pinas, together with his deputy editor-in-chief, reported the incident. The True Time is the largest newspaper in Suriname.

“The most important thing is that I get my phone back. I hope they don’t destroy it,” Pinas tells Star news. “I have reported what happened and I sincerely hope that something is done about it.” In the evenings he went to the emergency room to be examined.

The Surinamese Association of Journalists (SVJ) reacts “shocked, indignant, but above all deeply disappointed and disgusted” to the incident. According to the journalists’ association, it has happened more often that “the competent authorities, in particular Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk and/or his bodyguards have used or threatened violence.” The SVJ speaks of “a very worrying situation.”

Brunswijk: not responsible for the behavior of security guards

Ronnie Brunswijk said in parliament that Pinas had penetrated into his car to take a picture and that the security guards took him away. He stated that he was not responsible for the actions of the security guards. He emphasized that it is not that he or the government do not want to answer questions or that photos are not allowed, but that journalists should not get so close.

At the end of the eighties, Brunswijk was the rebel leader in the ‘Internal War’ against the then military rule of Desi Bouterse. He subsequently emerged as a businessman and politician and has remained a controversial figure throughout. In July 2020, he took office as vice president in Chan Santokhi’s government.

Journalist Jason Pinas had previously had issues with Brunswijk. At a press conference earlier this year, the vice president declined to answer a question from Pinas about the special treatment one of his daughters allegedly received when she arrived at the airport in Suriname.