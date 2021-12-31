Surinamese journalist Jason Pinas was awakened on Thursday morning by his concerned brother. He wanted to go to work early in the day by car, but saw something suspicious under his vehicle. A soldier passing by came to have a look, and told Pinas to call the police. It turned out to be two hand grenades: a threat to the journalist of the newspaper The True Time, the largest newspaper in Suriname.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Albert Ramdin announced in a press conference later that day that Pinas will receive security from the Surinamese government. That decision followed an emergency meeting that he held with the Minister of Justice and Police and the Surinamese Association of Journalists (SVJ). The politicians said they want to quickly find out who placed the hand grenades under the car.

Two weeks ago, Pinas was still mistreated by security officers of Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk. Pinas was held in a stranglehold and thrown to the ground after taking a photo of Brunswijk with his mobile phone, which the security guards then took. Brunswijk initially said he was “not responsible” for the abuse, because he said Pinas came too close. Later, like President Chan Santokhi, he apologized. Although the Public Prosecution Service investigated the incident, it did not prosecute.

According to the SVJ, the incident follows previous intimidation, name-calling and violence by – security guards from – Brunswijk towards journalists. The organization previously spoke of a “very worrying situation.”

Rebel leader

At the end of the eighties, Brunswijk was the rebel leader in the so-called Internal War against the then military regime of Desi Bouterse. The infamous December murders also took place during this period. Fifteen opponents of Bouterse were then murdered, including five journalists. Brunswijk later became a businessman and politician, but remained a controversial figure. In July 2020, he took office as vice president in Chan Santokhi’s government.

Because of the incidents with Pinas, Minister Ramdin is concerned about the image of Suriname. “I have been called from all kinds of embassies. Situations like this do not help to improve our image internationally. Freedom of the press is the norm of a civilized society and a fundamental right. We are taking action because we are also shocked.”

Pinas told after Thursday’s press conference against news website Starnieuws, he is happy that he is getting security, and says he notices that the Surinamese government takes his threat seriously. Pinas says he is not afraid, but he is concerned about press freedom in the country. “I am concerned for the safety of me and my family, as well as all other colleagues who are under attack. As this can happen to me, it can happen to any other colleague.”