The Surinamese government is not engaged in “negotiations” about the verdict for the December murders of Surinamese former president Desi Bouterse (78). The government wrote this in an email on Thursday evening press release.

Bouterse, who was sentenced to twenty years in prison on appeal last Wednesday for involvement in the murders of political opponents in 1982, said last Thursday that he was in talks with senior government officials. They would give him one “soft landing” want to offer. It is unclear what he meant by that.

Legally speaking, receiving a pardon from President Chandrikapersad Santokhi is the last way for Bouterse to stay out of prison. But the government has not received a request for clemency from Bouterse, and emphasizes that it “must not ignore the ruling of the independent judge.”

The responsibility for carrying out Bouterse's sentence now lies with the Public Prosecution Service, not the government. Bouterse is currently not in custody, he was given a postponement until December 31. President Santokhi said last week during a broadcast of News hour that it is inevitable that Bouterse will go to jail: “The laws of the country must be followed.”

