The Surinamese army has again destroyed two illegal airstrips in the interior in recent weeks. Those airstrips were probably used for large-scale drug smuggling. While the Surinamese police do not know much about the drug transports, Ebu Jones, member of the Surinamese parliament for the NDP, is following developments closely. “We are now a transit country, it is not a good development.”
Annelies Brinkman
Latest update:
07:08
