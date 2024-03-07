A controversial book by Dutch poultry farmer Gerard van den Bergh about corruption in Suriname does not have to be removed from the market. Surinamese President Chan Santokhi demanded a ban for libel and slander at the court in Rotterdam. His photo appears on the cover as one of the three protagonists in an escalating business conflict. But the Dutch judge dismissed his demands on Wednesday.

