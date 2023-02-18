Update/With videoThe police and judiciary in Suriname are launching a manhunt for the rioters who stormed the parliament building and looted shops after a demonstration on Friday. According to the government, there was a ‘coordinated action’. The city center of Paramaribo will remain closed for the time being.



18 Feb. 2023

So far, 128 people have been arrested, dozens of whom are still in custody. At least 19 people were injured in the disturbances.

Surinamese Minister Kenneth Amoksi (Justice and Police) admitted at a press conference on Saturday that the police were not well prepared for the looting of a group of demonstrators on Friday. Amoksi said a road map was made for the demonstration, but things changed during the day.

“We regret these events. We are not used to this from our community,” said Amoksi. “We may not have anticipated this excess enough, we must be able to prevent it in the future.

It was soon clear to Amoksi that the looting and causing chaos were coordinated actions by the rioters. According to him, this was clearly visible in the course of the actions. “Collective and simultaneous, it can only be concluded that it is planned.”

The police have a lot of images of people who were guilty of looting, robbery, assault and arson. They are analysed. "We have you in mind and we will track down, arrest and bring everyone to trial," Amoksi said.

More arrests are ‘a matter of time’, says chief of police Ruben Kensen. “We are going to hold everyone accountable. Anarchy will not be tolerated in any way.”

Action leader reports

The leader of the protest in Paramaribo, Stephano ‘Pakittow’ Biervliet, reported to the police station in Paramaribo on Saturday evening. He has been arrested and will be questioned.

Biervliet denies that he is responsible for the disturbances. They would have been carried out by other groups. ,,The course was peaceful and participants were allowed to speak. A group with which I was not in contact has made its way to the National Assembly,” he said in a statement. He says that he then unsuccessfully appealed for calm. “Shots were fired from the vicinity of the National Assembly, presumably from an automatic weapon.”

Tear gas

According to the protest leader, tear gas was then used against the crowd without any reason. “I was threatened by unknown persons in the crowd, with visible weapons. There is no doubt in my mind that public violence perpetrators were in contact with each other. I have asked the officers present to bring me to safety and this has not been answered.”

Until bleeding

Police and army are patrolling more and there are extra roadblocks. Shops outside Paramaribo will reopen tomorrow. In the capital, entrepreneurs are called on to be 'reluctant' with reopening. Minister Amoksi also calls on citizens to be 'unnecessarily on the street as little as possible'. The US embassy calls on Americans to stay away from the House of Representatives and busy places, such as in shops and at intersections.

The Suriname Shopkeepers and Entrepreneurs Association (WOVS) is shocked by the looting. “The damage is enormous and employees are severely traumatized,” says chairman Gretl Wolfram to this site. “Some of them have deteriorated to the point of bleeding. Videos show how scared they were. We suspect that people called each other on purpose to see where they could loot.”

Warned

The association had already warned members of riots on Thursday after statements on social media that people were planning to ‘wreak havoc’. “But everyone underestimated those threats,” says Wolfram. “When things went in the wrong direction on Friday, we called for the doors to be closed immediately, but looters simply broke down the shutters.”

Wolfram doesn’t have a good word for the police. “He didn’t handle it well,” she says. “There were too few officers on the street and they did not dare to intervene. The police underestimated it terribly.”

Wolfram cannot yet say how great the damage is for entrepreneurs. “Computers with the entire administration have been broken. Businesses remain closed for the time being due to the unsafe situation. Importers and wholesalers also remain closed, so we can’t fill the shelves either.”

Text continues below the photo.

Trade union C-47, which called on members to strike, emphasizes that it was not the organizer of the demonstration. The union therefore refuses to take responsibility for the riots “because it had no part in the getting out of hand of the popular protest and the actions of individuals who committed unlawful and criminal acts,” the trade union federation said in a statement.

C-47 is “tremendously shocked” by the “ordinary looting and destruction of property.” “The watchword for action was to close the companies at 11 a.m. and then go home. In addition, it has left it to the members of the member unions to go to the square.

Large national debt

The demonstrators are angry about the policy of Surinamese president Chan Santokhi. They believe that he is responsible for the economic crisis that Suriname is facing. Inflation in the former Dutch colony is 54 percent and the country carries a large national debt.

The authorities acknowledge that preparations for the demonstration failed. “This is an expensive lesson,” said Minister Amoksi. “We must be prepared for all excesses, so that we can immediately switch effectively to protect people and cause fewer victims than necessary.”

