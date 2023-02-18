The police and judiciary in Suriname are launching a manhunt for the rioters who stormed the parliament building and looted shops after a demonstration on Friday. According to the government, there was a ‘coordinated action’. So far, 119 people have been arrested, of whom 37 are still in custody. At least 19 people were injured in the disturbances. The inner city of Paramaribo will remain closed for the time being and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adjusted the travel advice for the Surinamese capital.

