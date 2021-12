The government of Surinamese President Chan Santokhi regrets that there has been a heavy-handed confrontation between security officers of Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk and journalist Jason Pinas. In a statement, the government wrote on Wednesday that it wants the Surinamese attorney general to investigate the report of the journalist with ‘care and urgency’.

