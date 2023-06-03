Money exchange office Suri-Change, which has recently been the target of explosions at several branches, is offering 20,000 euros for the tip that leads to the “possible perpetrators”. This is apparent from a press release, ANP news agency reports. Suri-Change was ahead on Saturday morning NRC unavailable for comment.

In the statement, the company says it has “no idea” who is responsible for the explosions. According to Suri-Change, there is “no connection” between these incidents and “assumptions about underworld conflicts, drug trafficking or money laundering”. The company claims that the allegations against it are “baseless”.

At the end of May, the bank’s exchange offices in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague were closed after several explosions. The three cities do not yet have concrete indications of the owners’ involvement in criminal activities, but Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema said it is likely. In similar incidents, she said, in most cases, affected entrepreneurs had ‘direct or indirect links with criminal networks’.

Last March, the Public Prosecution Service raided Suri-Change’s headquarters in Rotterdam. Five people were arrested and the assets of the family behind the company were seized. It is suspected that drug money is being laundered through the money exchange office. It is not known whether the criminal investigation and the attacks have anything to do with each other.