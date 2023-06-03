Suri-Change, the money exchange office that suffered one explosion after another in the past week, says it has no idea why they are being attacked. The company is offering a reward of 20,000 euros for the golden tip.

In the past week, explosions took place at a large part of the money exchange offices. The mayors of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague then decided to close all premises of the plagued company.

Saturday morning Suri-Change made itself heard for the first time. “Although it is understandable that the safety of the surrounding entrepreneurs and residents is a priority, Suri-Change regrets the duration of the closure,” the company said in a press statement. “Suri-Change has been around for more than 30 years and has never committed any crime.”

Nevertheless, the company is under a magnifying glass with the judiciary. At the end of March, the police raided the Rotterdam headquarters and five men were arrested. Suri-Change is said to have acted as an underground banker for years. The reproach is that millions of euros in cocaine profits have been channeled away through the offices.

Suri-Change speaks of ‘unjust accusations’.

