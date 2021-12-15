During trading on Wednesday, December 15, shares of Surgutneftegaz soared by 16.67 percent, from 36.48 to 42.38 rubles apiece, data show Moscow Exchange… At the time of this writing, the securities have been adjusted to 40.33 rubles.

The previous evening, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said that another company had applied for admission to export gas through pipes, but did not reveal its name. If the rumors are confirmed, then Surgutneftegaz will become a competitor of Gazprom, which so far has a monopoly on the supply of fuel via pipelines abroad.

At the end of August, the head of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking him to allow the company to export 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year through an agency agreement with Gazprom. The company has declared its willingness to pay a significantly increased production tax for this opportunity. The head of state instructed the cabinet of ministers to consider the issue.

At the end of September, the government supported the idea of ​​allowing Rosneft “as an experiment” to export up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year to Europe. The final decision at the highest level has not yet been made.