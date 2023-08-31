Use of Acumen HPI software with predictive monitoring can help reduce the duration and severity of intraoperative hypotension in patients undergoing noncardiac surgery. These are, in summary, the results of the multicentre, prospective and observational study ‘Eu-Hyprotect’ which enrolled 702 patients undergoing elective major non-cardiac surgery in 12 centers in 5 European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom ).

As explained in a note released today by Edwards Lifesciences, which developed the technology, all patients underwent blood pressure monitoring during surgery with an arterial catheter and with the Acumen HPI (Hypotension Prediction Index) software that provides physicians information about the likelihood of a patient developing hypotension. Based on an algorithm that calculates hemodynamic monitoring data in peri-operative management, the system leverages predictive analytics to alert clinicians of potential blood pressure drops before they occur. As such, this is the first European multicenter study involving predictive monitoring technology and therefore represents a large base of prospectively collected data on the management of hypotension in patients undergoing non-cardiac surgery.

The duration and severity of intraoperative hypotension, characterized by critical drops in blood pressure during surgery, increase the risk of mortality and major postoperative complications such as myocardial injury and acute kidney injury. In Europe, out of 2.5 million patients undergoing high-risk surgery every year, one in four develops serious post-operative complications which, moreover, involve a considerable increase in costs for the health systems, as they are linked to rehospitalizations and an increase in morbidity.

Throughout the patient journey in the hospital, anesthesiologists and intensivists must analyze vast amounts of data to make life-critical decisions for patients. “Avoiding intra-operative hypotension – explains Elisabetta Cerutti, director of Sod Anesthesia and transplant resuscitation and major surgery, Marche University Hospital – is a complex task for anesthesiologists. Current treatment of hypotension is primarily reactive and is sometimes initiated only after blood pressure has already fallen below safe levels.

“Predictive hemodynamic monitoring – comments Abele Donati, university medical director of clinical anesthesia and resuscitation, general, respiratory and major trauma, Marche University Hospital – can be a promising approach to allow anesthesiologists to reduce the number of hypotensive episodes and to manage them better.It is interesting – he adds – to investigate innovations that can support doctors in the clinical decision-making process and potentially improve the quality of care”.

“The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic – underlines Thomas Scheeren, Senior Director Medical Affairs EMEA of Edwards Lifesciences – have dramatically accelerated the need for solutions that improve patient safety and outcomes, reduce length of stay and increase the efficiency of hospitals. The results of the ‘Eu-Hyprotect’ study – he continues – are promising and demonstrate the need to better monitor hypotension in the peri-operative path. Improving patient safety and outcomes – he concludes – is our ultimate goal and we believe that the use of predictive monitoring can help achieve this goal “.