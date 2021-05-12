Surgery The government’s updated savings list announced: Cuts will also be made from the police, border guards and employment services, among others

Almost one million euros have been set aside for Mauno Koivisto’s statue.

Government released a more detailed list on Wednesday 370 million savings.

Final decisions will be made a year later in the spring, but the list now published gives direction.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications must save EUR 110 million, which is the largest savings item.

This is likely to be most relevant to the rehabilitation and construction of fairways. The plan does not yet specify where the savings will go.

The second largest lot is taken from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. The amount is EUR 42 million.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the contributions of the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry are EUR 35 million. The Ministry of Finance must save EUR 29 million.

The shares of other ministries are small. Nothing is being cut from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The state administration’s travel expenses amount to EUR 20 million.

On Wednesday a more detailed breakdown published shows that EUR 35 million will be taken from development cooperation funds.

EUR 17.5 million will be taken from the Armed Forces’ operating funds and EUR 17.5 million from procurement.

EUR 24 million will be cut from state contributions for the provision of basic municipal services.

From the Academy of Finland EUR 10 million will be taken and EUR 25 million in strategic research funding.

Other Cuts of more than EUR 1 million will be made in the police (EUR 3.9 million) and the Border Guard (approximately EUR 1.6 million).

EUR 5 million will come from the Natural Resources Center, EUR 1 million from the development of the food chain, EUR 5 million from the development of the field structure, EUR 7 million from the promotion of nutrient recycling through biogas production and about EUR 5.4 million from the promotion of the natural resources and bioeconomy.

About EUR 1.4 million will be cut to support water and fisheries projects, about EUR 4.1 million to ensure the sustainability of wood production and EUR 2 million to promote forest management.

Fisheries the budget for promotion will be reduced by EUR 1.75 million and the promotion of commercial fisheries by EUR 1.5 million.

EUR 10 million will come from public employment and business services and about EUR 4.4 million from the research and development funds of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM).

EUR 29 million will be reduced from the various mandates of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. The largest tranche is taken from research and development funds, a total of EUR 23 million.

EUR 2.4 million of the Ministry of the Environment’s unspecified operating expenses and EUR 1 million of remedial grants will be cut. The budget of the Finnish Environment Institute will decrease by one million euros.

Government on Thursday, it approved the Public Financial Plan (JTS) for 2022-2025, which runs into the next parliamentary term. The savings list was published in this context.

The plan shows, among other things, the level of government indebtedness, but also smaller things in euro terms, such as the fact that the late president Mauno Koiviston € 910,000 will be set aside for the statue for 2022.

Prior to this, the budget for 2021 has allocated EUR 500,000 for the project and organization costs of the project and for the costs of the design competition.