Surgery | The government's new cuts come into force on Monday – these groups will be hit the hardest

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The new cuts to social security by the government led by (kok) will come into effect on the second day of Easter, i.e. Monday, April 1.

Cuts are coming to general housing allowance and unemployment allowance. The surgeries affect about half a million people.

Unemployment benefits will be cut as of Monday.

The cuts in the general housing allowance will only affect people when their subsidies are next reviewed, at the latest in March 2025. The subsidy is always granted for one year at a time and is automatically revised every year.

Housing benefit decisions made after the beginning of April will be affected immediately by the cuts.

The cuts decided by the government sharply reduce subsidies, especially for working people with low incomes, the unemployed and students.

Coil according to the estimate the cuts hit the livelihoods of young people living alone and unemployed young people the most.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in the estimate the biggest effects are on 18–24 year olds, but the effects are also especially on 25–34 and 55–64 year olds.

In different family types, relative low income increases the most among young adults, single parents and older working-age people living alone.

At this point, pensioners are mostly protected from surgery.

This is how surgeries affect different people:

1. Recipients of housing allowance

Fresh ones the cuts will reduce housing support for everyone who now receives support. In February, there were more than 406,000 such households with one or more people.

At the beginning of April, the compensation percentage of the housing allowance will decrease and the basic deductible will increase.

Until now, housing allowance has been granted for 80 percent of housing expenses, from which the basic deductible has been deducted. At the beginning of April, the share will decrease to 70 percent.

The deductible is based on income. The higher the income, the higher the deductible and the lower the housing allowance. While until now the deductible has been 42 percent of income, from the beginning of April the percentage will increase to 50.

Those with the lowest income have no deductible at all.

At the beginning of April, the 300-euro earned income deduction for general housing allowance will also be removed.

Previously, every adult in the food court could earn 300 euros per month without it affecting the housing allowance. After the change, all earned income of the food court will be taken into account in the amount of income affecting the housing allowance.

The maximum amount of housing costs to be taken into account in the Helsinki residents' housing allowance drops to the same level as the rest of the capital region.

Cuts in housing allowance will have the greatest impact on working restaurants. More than a third of them are estimated to fall completely out of the scope of support.

On average, the housing allowance is reduced by 133 euros per month for a working family member, but the allowance can be reduced significantly more.

2. Students

To the students the cuts hit particularly hard, as the cuts are large in relation to the students' low incomes.

According to Kela, the cuts will reduce students' income significantly when the state guarantee of the student loan is not taken into account. It is usually not possible for students to receive income support.

The reductions in general housing allowance alone often reduce students' disposable income by more than ten percent, states the memorandum of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

On average, the student housing allowance is reduced by 76 euros per month.

3. The unemployed

Unemployment insurance will decrease from the beginning of April, when the child increases and the protective part are removed from it.

Until now, the unemployed have been able to earn 300 euros per month without salary or business income having affected the daily allowance. Now the protective part of 300 euros is removed.

In the future, every euro earned from work will reduce unemployment insurance by 50 cents.

The cut will especially affect the unemployed working part-time and gig work, who receive unemployment benefits.

Last year, a total of around 75,000 people who received unemployment benefits also received work income.

After the beginning of April, child allowances are no longer paid for unemployment days. About a third of unemployment insurance recipients have received a child allowance. For children under the age of 18, a child allowance of 150–285 euros per month has been paid.

The removal of child increases affects around 100,000 people in total.

If a person has children and is partially employed, unemployment insurance will be cut by a maximum of around 390 euros, according to TYJ, a joint organization of unemployment funds.

4. Single parents

Next- and the Association of Shelters has calculatedthat the government's cuts will hit the most vulnerable families with children, especially low-income single-parent families.

According to the union, for example, the real income of a single parent with a child under the age of three who lives in Helsinki, receives basic daily allowance and works part-time would decrease by more than 300 euros per month, or more than 13 percent.

The income of a single parent in a similar life situation living in Jyväskylä would decrease by 275 euros.

5. They live alone

Surgery hit hard on low-income people living alone, he reminds Yjnasuvat ry.

The association says that up to 70 percent of the recipients of general housing allowance live alone. 77 percent of households receiving income support live alone.

A larger proportion of those living alone than single parents, two-parent families and childless couples belong to the two lowest income categories.

63 percent of those living alone are employed, while 77 percent are employed in the rest of the population.

The plight of those who live alone is also proven by the assessment of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health: of the family types, the biggest effects are clearly on young single-person households. About 16 percent of them will see their disposable income decrease by more than ten percent.

The ministry says that there are also many losers among single parents, but a decrease in disposable income of more than ten percent is rarer among them than in single-person households of working age.

In households with two adults, the importance of income security benefits to the income of the entire household is less often as great as in households living alone.

6. Women

Major some of those who lose housing allowance are working women.

This is partly due to the fact that the cut is especially aimed at low-income wage earners, and many low-wage occupations are dominated by women.

In addition, there are many single parents among the beneficiaries, the majority of whom are women.

In total, housing allowance goes to around 20,000 working women.

According to the joint organization of unemployment funds, TYJ, the cuts in unemployment insurance also hit women in particular. Women work more than men during unemployment and receive child support more often than men.

The biggest impact is typically on a family woman working part-time or gig work in the service industry.

More surgeries to come

For unemployment insurance and there will be other changes to the general housing allowance later.

At the beginning of September, the working condition that affects unemployment benefits and applies to all unemployed people will be extended from six months to twelve months.

The duty-free system is scheduled to end at the beginning of August.

Earnings-related unemployment insurance is intended to be staggered, and age-based exemptions are planned to be waived. These changes are supposed to take effect in September.

From the beginning of next year, you will no longer receive general housing allowance for owner-occupied housing.