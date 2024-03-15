A prosthesis standard to the shoulder ruined with various fragmentations and which put the patient in serious difficulty, and the decision to replace it with a new 'tailor-made' model, designed and built thanks to the rendering performed with a CT scan. It is the innovative operation successfully completed in Rome at the San Pietro Fatebenefratelli hospital by Francesco Franceschi, head of Orthopedics of the facility and associate professor of Orthopedics at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Unicamillus International University, and his team. The day after the operation the patient was already able to perform movements that he had long forgotten.

“The shoulder – explains the surgeon – plays a crucial role in our mobility and represents one of the most fundamental and versatile joints of the human body. Despite being an apparently small part, its importance is enormous. The shoulder joint is responsible for a vast range of movements that allow the upper limbs to perform a myriad of daily activities. Its flexibility and ability to adapt to different situations are crucial to guarantee our autonomy and quality of life.”

“It is therefore essential – underlines Franceschi – to understand the importance of the shoulder from both an anatomical and functional point of view. An in-depth knowledge of this joint is essential to prevent pathological lesions that could compromise the ability to carry out normal activities and not give up also to sporting passions”.