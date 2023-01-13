There 24 Hours of Daytonascheduled for the weekend of January 28 and 29, could lose one of its most anticipated protagonists: Kevin Magnussen. The Danish driver, who competes in Formula 1 in the American Haas team, should have taken part in the race crewed by his father Jan, an old acquaintance of the Circus, Trenton Estep and Mark Kvamme, driver and owner of the MDK Motorsports team with whom Magnussen should have dispute, at the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3, his third career race at Daytona. However, the 30-year-old from Roskilde himself questioned his participation in the most famous American endurance race due to a sudden intervention in the hand.

It was K-Mag who revealed the reason for the intervention in a statement released on its official website. “My wrist hurt so I went to the doctor to get it checked and they found a cyst that needs to be removed so that I can be ready for the F1 season. It’s a harmless surgery, but I’ll probably need to rest for a couple of weeks. I have to wait and see what the doctor says, but it’s unlikely I’ll be able to race at Daytona“said Magnussen.

The pilot’s note was also followed by a message released by MDK Motorsportswho expressed full support for the spearhead of his crew: “It is an unfortunate situation for us – acknowledged Mark Kvamme – but the MDK Motorsports family fully supports Kevin. Kevin’s F1 program is top priority and the sooner he is able to fight the better. The doctors will decide if he will be able to race with us. If not, we will find another opportunity to run together“. Dad Jan and Kevin had already taken part, together with Kvamme, in the 12 hours of the Gulf last December 11th.

Magnussen’s physical problem was also officially commented on by the team Haas, which he expressed full confidence in your veteran’s recovery for the first round of the season, the collective tests scheduled in Bahrain from 23 to 25 February. “Kevin Magnussen kept the Haas team fully informed about the need for minor surgery on his hand. The team are looking forward to having Kevin available in full form for the pre-season testing which starts next month.”the Kannapolis team communicated.