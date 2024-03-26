Surgery | Housing allowance may soon drop by even hundreds of euros – The calculator shows who will be affected by the cuts

The housing allowance cuts will come into effect at the beginning of April. The housing allowance will decrease, especially for working people and women. A large number of children softens the surgery a little.

April the cuts to the general housing allowance that come into force at the beginning will reduce the allowances sharply, especially for low-income earners who work. The subsidy will decrease the most in Helsinki.

The effect of changes in support on each family depends on, among other things, where they live, how much and what type of income they earn, and how many children there are in the household. The changes concern general housing allowance, not housing allowance for pensioners.

From the calculator at the end of the article, you can see how the housing allowance decreases in different types of families.

For example, the support ends completely for food municipalities living in Helsinki, if they have two children and two adults who earn a gross total of around 3,800 euros per month from paid work. Up until now, they have received a maximum of around 391 euros in general housing allowance.

Housing benefit is calculated using a formula where the support is affected by housing costs and the so-called basic deductible.

Until the end of March, housing allowance will still be granted for 80 percent of housing expenses, from which the basic deductible has been deducted. At the beginning of April, the share will decrease to 70 percent.

The subsidy may not decrease immediately. For old benefit recipients, the benefit is reduced only when they apply for a review of the housing benefit. The new rules apply to support decisions made after the beginning of April.

For those receiving income, the housing allowance is also reduced by the fact that the basic deductible increases. The deductible is based on income. The higher the income, the higher the deductible and the lower the housing allowance.

While until now the deductible has been 42 percent of income, from which certain amounts have been deducted, from the beginning of April the percentage will increase to 50.

Low-income people do not have a deductible.

At the same time, the coefficients by which the number of children affects the deductible have been changed. The deductible is lower, the more people are in the group. Children reduce the deductible by a greater weight than adults.

From the beginning of April, children's weight increases even more and adults' decreases. A large number of children therefore reduces the deductible and thus increases the housing allowance.

In change deductible increases, i.e. housing allowance decreases, especially for those who go to work.

Until now, every adult in the food court has been able to earn 300 euros without it affecting the housing allowance, if it was a salary or other earned income.

This so-called earned income reduction has not been made for benefits, such as earnings-related unemployment allowance. Starting from the beginning of April, it will not be made from earned income either.

The change means that the housing benefit of those who work will decrease more than those living on benefits alone.

Acceptable housing expenses are only taken into account up to a certain maximum amount, which depends on the municipality of residence.

In Helsinki, the maximum acceptable amount of housing expenses can be significantly reduced in municipalities with many children from the beginning of April. The amount decreases in Helsinki to the same level as in Vantaa, Espoo and Kauniainen.

For example, housing costs for a family of four are accepted as 1,188 euros per month in these cities, while previously it was 1,253 euros per month in Helsinki. If housing costs more than this, you will not receive more housing allowance.

The maximum housing expenses for a person living alone in Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo or Kauniainen are 563 euros from the beginning of April. The housing allowance will also decrease elsewhere than in Helsinki, although the maximum acceptable housing expenses will not change.

Average cuts in housing allowance are mostly aimed at women, according to the changes from the government's proposal.

This is partly due to the fact that the cut is strongly aimed at low-income wage earners and many low-paid occupations are dominated by women. In addition, there are many single parents among the beneficiaries, the majority of whom are women.

While the housing allowance is decreasing, housing costs are increasing. The average rent per square meter has grown slightly in the capital region recently as well, and so has the company compensation rising pressures.

The housing allowance will change at the beginning of 2025 so that the allowance will no longer be available for the costs of owner-occupied housing.

From here on the calculator, you can see how the housing benefit changes that come into effect in April will affect different types of families. The calculator shows the maximum amount of the subsidy in the capital region and the framework municipalities.