Liverpool (Reuters)

British media reported that Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss the remainder of the season to undergo minor surgery to treat a thigh problem.

The Spanish player played 28 matches with Liverpool in all competitions this season, and recently returned to the stadiums, after an absence of two months, due to a problem in the hip joint.

Alcantara is set to miss Premier League matches against Fulham, Brentford, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton as his team seeks to finish the season in the “golden square”.