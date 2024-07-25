A delicate surgical operation was performed in the last few hours by the multidisciplinary team of the Complex Operating Units of Gynecology and Surgery of the Abele Ajello hospital in Mazara del Vallo (Trapani), on a 42-year-old patient. The team – composed of Pietro Fazio and Massimo dì Liberto, respectively acting directors of the Surgery and Gynecology UOCs; Rosalia Crescenti, gynecologist; Domenico Valenti, anesthetist; Daniele Calandrino, instrumentalist, and the operating room staff – proceeded with the removal of a benign tumor mass of over 5 kilos that was compressing the abdomen. The patient’s conditions are good and the clinical course is regular.