What is beautiful? And do surgeries help you feel more beautiful? Dennis von Heimburg, specialist in surgery, talks about trends, timeless ideals and the different clientele in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich.

Aesthetic Surgery: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and in the hands of the surgeon. Image: Serhiibobyk /Adobe stock

Dennis von Heimburg has been running a practice for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Frankfurt for 20 years. From 1987 to 1993 he studied medicine at the Goethe University in Frankfurt and at the Harvard Medical School in Boston. He then did his doctorate and qualified as a specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery, and later also in hand surgery. In 2007 he was appointed adjunct professor at RWTH Aachen University. He was President of the Association of German Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons for four years and National Secretary of the International Association of Medical Specialists ISAPS for eight years. He is also the editor of the textbook “Aesthetic Surgery”.

Mr. von Heimburg, how often do you hear the question: am I beautiful?