Surgeon Agapov showed photos of Arshavin’s ex-wife Alisa Kazmina before and after plastic surgery

Plastic surgeon Denis Agapov showed a photo of the profile of the former wife of Russian footballer Andrei Arshavin, model Alisa Kazmina, before and after plastic surgery. The corresponding publication appeared in his Telegram-channel.

Thus, the doctor showed several shots, which show that before the transformation, the athlete’s ex-wife was missing the tip and part of the bridge of her nose. In turn, after nine stages of reconstruction, the celebrity’s face acquired its former features.

“Let me remind you that to reconstruct the nose, skin flaps were taken from the nasolabial folds, ear cartilage, transplanted along with the skin, and costal cartilage were also used,” the doctor noted, adding that there are still about three more operations to be performed.

Earlier in August, Denis Agapov also showed Alisa Kazmina’s new nose in a full-face photo.

In 2021, it became known that Kazmina had an autoimmune disease. According to her, she underwent six surgeries and was in a coma. However, later, plastic surgeon Vladimir Plakhotin exposed Kazmina, saying that if she had autoimmune necrosis, she would have already passed away.