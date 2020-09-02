Lime lumps by showing the degree of London at the metromonial site Lime lumps by showing the degree of London at the metromonial site Lime lumps by showing the degree of London at the metromonial site

Two and a half lakhs taken from the girl from Jabalpur Accused Vaibhav Satish Kapale had complained to a girl in the cyber cell 3 days ago. The woman had alleged that the young man befriended her at the metromonial site. Then we both agreed to the marriage. After agreeing to marry, the two have started a conversation. Meanwhile, the accused Kapale fraudulently charged two and a half lakh rupees from the victim’s girl, saying she needed some money. He then stopped talking to the young woman.

SP formed team on complaint At the same time, on the complaint of the girl, Jabalpur Cyber ​​Cell immediately formed a team to investigate the matter. Within 72 hours, the police team arrested accused Vaibhav Satish Kapale from Nashik. He is then being questioned. The SP says that so far 5 complaints have come against it. The police have taken prompt action, so more women have escaped being trapped.

Am surgeon in london Fraud Vaibhav Satish Kaple described himself as a surgeon in London at the metromonial site. Also used to say that the month’s earnings are 1.5 million dollars. Along with this, English used to flick in front of girls in a great way. The girls used to get caught in its smooth talk and agreed to the marriage. It also implicated the young lady of Jabalpur. Also cheated him two and a half lakh rupees.

Was unemployed in lockdown Jabalpur Cyber ​​Cell SP Ankit Shukla said that the accused had become unemployed in the lockdown. He had no work. So he created his profile on the metromonial site. Then began to befriend Marathi women. It has fraudulently met a lot of women. It showed women a diploma degree from London.

Used the project as an NRI Accused Vaibhav Satish Kapale used to project himself as an NRI in front of women. SP Ankit Shukla said that women used to give money to them in the same bluff. So far 5 people have complained against it. The inquiry is being done on the basis of inquiry. Some girls have survived due to early action.

