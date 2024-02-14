The escape from the South for treatment “it should end or at least be reduced, given that clinical skills and great humanity in the treatment process are also found in the Southern regions. However, there is a problem that concerns the relationship between the population and the many public health situations in the South: foster care. If the healthcare organization does not offer all the necessary structures, and all of them up to the situation within the network, everyone pays for this insufficient response, especially the patient who loses trust in that system and prefers to rely on a distant, inconvenient, hospital. perhaps expensive, but which offers him global care and effective responses to his needs. A shame because there are public structures in the South, with medical professionals and nurses who have skills and humanity at the same level as the North“. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute Alfredo Ercoli, Full Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics and director of the School of Specialization in Gynecology and Obstetrics of the University of Messina and director of the Gynecology and Obstetrics UOC of the 'G. Polyclinic'. Martino' of Messina.

Ercoli is a 'surgeon with a suitcase', today between Rome and Messina, but with various experiences abroad. A doctor who has worked in the North, the Center and the South, carrying out with dedication the in-depth study of advanced gynecological surgery: oncology, urogenicology and endometriosis. Currently in Messina the vast majority of operations are carried out with cutting-edge and minimally invasive surgical techniques thanks to laparoscopy with three-dimensional vision and robotic surgery – recalls the professor – adding that these skills have made it possible to treat many pathologies in an optimal manner and according to the most high national and international therapeutic standards”.

The optimal theme and according to the highest national and international therapeutic standards. The issue of the health gap between the North and the South of the country is also highlighted by the latest Svimez-Save the children report, which also highlighted the risk of growing inequalities with differentiated autonomy. “This gap is partly attributable to a greater efficiency of the health systems in some regions which, for years now, have been structured in such a way as to concentrate the main pathologies in reference centers, have favored the creation of dedicated diagnostic-therapeutic pathways, and have the creation of oncology networks has been implemented – reflects Ercoli – So the large centers are able to have more professionals and provide answers to an ever-increasing number of patients. At the same time in a smaller hospital, as happens in the South, there is greater personalization of the relationship with users because the numbers are loweryou always meet the same doctor, you can focus more on the quality of the relationship, while still guaranteeing the critical mass per operator necessary to maintain high quality standards”.

In these years of experience in Sicily, Ercoli's professional life has been intertwined with the stories of the patients he assisted and operated on. “People who, after having wandered inadequately in various minor hospitals, found the right answers and the correct treatment in Messina. I remember a young lady with cervical cancer who managed to overcome the disease despite a truly difficult starting situation. But there “There are also those who can't cope, it must be said frankly. A very young girl with a similar pathology who unfortunately died at the age of 32 after a year of managing the disease, but – he continues – her relatives have publicly expressed their gratitude thanking us for the commitment and humanity shown.”

The professor and the young specialists. Ercoli is full professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics and director of the Specialization School of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the University of Messina. “Young people are the driving force for a hospital due to their enthusiasm – admits the surgeon – they want to improve themselves and be competitive. But they need teachings and models to compare themselves with. I had two students – he recalls – one when I taught in Novara and another in Messina, they approached the desk with curiosity to ask questions, then they confessed to me that they wanted to do what I did. Young people need positive examples, these two young doctors were even ready to move and they were so good to win the national competition, to be able to choose the location and go to what I had indicated at the time as a school of excellence. I then found them both in Rome atCatholic University where I was born and raised professionally and with whom I have always collaborated.”

Today, however, being a doctor, especially a surgeonit is becoming increasingly difficult, too many burdens (including complaints and attacks) and few honors (lower salaries compared to European colleagues and quality of work not always adequate) and so fewer and fewer doctors choose surgical specializations and dedicated scholarships remain deserted .

“Surgery, like other sectors, is experiencing unimaginable difficulties which will lead to a shortage of specialists – concludes Ercoli – and let's go back to the initial discussion. Today it is more essential than ever that the National Health Service offers efficiency to users and motivations for personnel to counteract the flight from specializations considered less attractive. And perhaps we are already at this point. A real shame.”