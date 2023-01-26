“This coating system has withstood many hours of tennis at the highest level, the prosthesis holds and shows that you can go back to playing sports. The bar has been raised on this type of treatment which has reached its 25th birthday. In 2024 new even more performing materials”.

The feat of the Scottish tennis player Andy Murray garlic Australian Open of tennis, even beating the Italian Berrettini and the Australian Kokkinakis both with marathons in the fifth set with hours and hours of play, “demonstrates that athletes can return to high levels even after a hip resurfacing operation, Murray has broken a taboo”. To make the point for Adnkronos Salute is Alexander Calistriorthopedic surgeon and traumatologist specializing in hip surgery and researcher in the Department of Anatomical, Histological, Medical Legal and Locomotor Apparatus Sciences at the Sapienza University of Rome. “This coating system has withstood many hours of tennis at the highest level – adds Calistri – the prosthesis holds up and shows that you can go back to playing sports. The bar has been raised on this type of treatment which has reached its 25th anniversary” .

But on the hip prosthesis front “we are at the beginning of a new era – warns Calisti – After all these years it was understood that the problem was not the material covering the prosthesis, but the surgical performance behind it. However, research is not idle: today there are new materials around the corner: ceramic and polyethylene, used in the surgical field, which are proving to be even more performing. The ceramic prostheses that have been implanted in patients for three years in the United Kingdom and Australia will also arrive here. The hypothesis – he concludes – is that they will arrive here in 2024 and it will be the real big change for the sector”.