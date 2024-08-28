A surgeon brings his 13-year-old daughter into the operating room and allows her daughter to drill a hole in a patient’s skull. This is the story that comes from Austria and involves, in the role of patient and victim, a 33-year-old man. After an accident in the woods that occurred in January, the young man with serious head injuries was transported to the university hospital of Graz, in the southeast of the country, as reported by the daily newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

The 33-year-old underwent emergency surgery. In a highly unusual situation, the surgeon allowed his 13-year-old daughter to actively participate in the operation. According to the newspaper’s reconstruction, the girl even made a hole in the unfortunate patient’s skull. The operation was completed without incident, but the 33-year-old is still unable to resume his normal activities, including work. The case has inevitably ended up in the spotlight of the judiciary and is the subject of an investigation by the Graz prosecutor’s office.

The episode occurred at the beginning of the year, but a complaint was filed only in April. And it was not the victim who alerted the prosecutor, who was only informed by the police in July about the ‘unusual’ way in which the operation was carried out; “You lie there, unconscious… and you become pig meat. It is intolerable,” the young man’s lawyer said. The surgeon and a specialist who was part of the team were reportedly fired from the hospital.