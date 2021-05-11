A guy loved by his friends and former colleagues at the Central Hospital of San Isidro. And a lover of music and the 2×4, whose turn today the saddest tango of their life. Martin Duhalde, 52, was the Chief of Surgeries of the Central Hospital of San Isidro, intersperses his life between scalpels and guitars. And it is also the father of Joaquín Duhalde Bissi, the young man who caused a driving tragedy in Tigre.

In the last hours his name gained notoriety because judicial sources assure that the Audi A4 gray color that came at very high speed along the Camino de los Remeros, in Tigre, and crashed against a metal column taking the last gasps of two teenagers, it’s in your name.

In the accident (the video of the crash, from security cameras, circulated in the media and social networks all day), Joaquín’s two friends died: Franco Rossi (18) and Joaquín Alimonda (19), which were, one, in the passenger seat of the driver and the other, in the rear left.

Joaquín Duhalde Bisi is 19 years old and is in custody. He was driving drunk and without registration early Sunday morning when he lost control of an Audi and crashed: two of his friends were killed. Photo: Instagram

Mateo Lezama (18), the fourth boy who was in the Audi and who was sitting back but on the right, did not suffer injuries; while Duhalde Bisi had only minor injuries.

Martín Duhalde, the father, is today medical deputy director of the San Lucas Sanatorium. And his son, who is currently facing a simple murder charge, has not yet testified in the case. Clarion He wrote to his cell phone and tried to find out where and how his son – who is incommunicado – is, but the health professional preferred silence.

His story is far from scandals and the media. A low-profile man, he came from his native Mar del Plata to study medicine at the most prestigious college in the country: the UBA. With the efforts of his parents, he settled in Buenos Aires and his first assignment as a sanitarista was at the San Isidro Hospital, where he entered to do his residency.

“I walked each step and went through all the positions: from being the most basic apprentice to being the Head of Service and Director of the Hospital Residence. I am also the medical deputy director of the San Lucas Sanatorium,” he told Clarín Zonal in an interview ago two years.

There he told that his other passion, from the age of 6, is music. “I started playing the guitar and nine years later I received my degree as a teacher – he remembers -. In my student days I spent hours playing and listening to Pink Floyd and national rock, but over the years the surgery took so long that I didn’t even play happy birthday ”.

It may be that the passion was inherited from generation to generation, but his two sons also acquired this art for their lives. “With them I got back to picking up the guitar,” he acknowledges. One thing led me to another and in 2014 I started playing professionally ”, he said.

At the Central Hospital of San Isidro everyone recognizes the professional dedication that surgeon Martín Duhalde always had.

One of those sons, Joaquín, marked in the last hours a breathalyzer result of 1.38 at the time of the accident.

Still it is not known if his father loaned him the car or took it without permission. Meanwhile, he remains detained in a Buenos Aires Police station, charged by prosecutor Laura Capra for the crime of double simple homicide with eventual fraud. The same crime that, for a single victim, landed Eugenio Veppo with a nine-year sentence.

In addition, official sources consulted by this means earlier assured that the young man got his driver’s license seven months ago for driving a relative’s car without having the VTV up to date. Although there are versions that ensure that it did have a license, although the physical card was retained and in the My Argentina application it had the certificate up to date.

AC