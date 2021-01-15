The first week of 2021 has seen the number of Brits hunting for second homes in Spain skyrocket by nearly 40%.

Despite Britain leaving the European Union at the beginning of the year, families in the UK are scrambling to set up home in Spain, with properties in Alicante, Mallorca and Costa Blanca selling particularly well.

According to real estate company Taylor Wimpey Espana, the number of people looking to buy from the UK to Spain has risen by 39%.

But it’s not just Brits looking to make the move, the realtors also noted a rise in interest of 55% from Germans and 44% from families in Belgium.

Also on the rise is the number of would-be expats willing to purchase homes without even stepping a foot inside as virtual tours fast become the norm.

Marc Pritchard, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Espana, said: ‘Unfortunately, both the UK and Germany are in lockdown right now, while Spain, France and a whole host of other countries have extensive restrictions in place.

‘But that doesn’t mean that would-be buyers aren’t dreaming of owning a home in the sunshine. The appeal of Spain’s golf courses and expansive beaches is only emphasized by stay-at-home orders.

‘Families are itching to return to normality with a new found zeal for travel and leisure time.’